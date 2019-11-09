ADRIAN, Mich. — A child that was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike was released from the hospital.

Officers from the Adrian Police Department, Raisin Township Police Department, and Lenawee County Sheriff's Department Central Dispatch delivered a new bike and helmet that were provided by a private donor to the little girl.

The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is in custody.

The intersection of Maumee and Scott Streets have been slated to receive a traffic signal by the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The design phase begins in two weeks.