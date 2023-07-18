Author, illustrator Joyce Wan visits the North Baltimore Public Library

Joyce Wan is a self-taught artist who has written and illustrated 30 children's books over her career and is best known for the "Pug & Pig" series she illustrates.

NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio — Each year, popular children's book authors and illustrators visit the University of Findlay for the Mazza Summer Conference. And this year, author and illustrator Joyce Wan made the trip off-campus to visit a local library.

Wan is a self-taught artist who has written and illustrated 30 children's books over a 12-year career and is best known for the "Pug & Pig" series she illustrates, and her own book, "Dream Big."

She said she was thrilled to visit with some of her smallest fans while in the region.

"It's so nice to meet the kids, to interact with them to see how they react to the books," Wan said. "It's always a fun crowd. They keep me on my toes, that's for sure."

The visit was made possible through fundraising by the Friends of the North Baltimore Public Library and their partnership with the Mazza Museum.

Event organizers said before the pandemic, the rural library was able to bring in authors and illustrators about once every five years.

"I think it's really important for kids to understand that books don't just come from a store or from a library," assistant library director Cheryl Heilman said. "They're created, and written, and illustrated by some individual."

Not only does it show the kids where the books come from, it shows them they could do it too.

"There are people actually behind these books because when they're reading the books, there's kind of this disconnect," Wan said. "But to meet an actual author and illustrator in person, and to show them that this actually can be an actual career, I think it opens their minds to all of the endless possibilities that there are."

The kids in attendance also got a chance to create some original art with Wan.

Along with helping the kids better understand the process of publishing a book, Wan also hoped the visit inspired them to pursue more creative endeavors.

Parents were thrilled to be able to keep their kids in town instead of taking a big trip for the event, too.

"A lot of people aren't able to make trips to the larger cities, so it's great that they're able to bring them in local," said Jenna Mabee, who brings her niece and nephew to the library often.