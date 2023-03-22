Children going missing: How to prevent a nightmare scenario

Local organizations like the Zepf Center offer multiple resources to families and youths.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A child, teen or young adult going missing is a nightmare for most families. But, there are local resources that can help and ways to prevent the scenario from becoming a reality.

Shay Bankston is a therapist and the founder of Premier Consulting LLC, a mental health clinic in Toledo, and has worked with runaway teens since 2004. She said she has seen an increased number of teens living on the street and running away from home since the pandemic.

"Mental health symptoms or crises are up by about 400%, so if you take that in terms of the adult population you can almost triple that as far as kids," Bankston said.

Parents should take note of changes in their children's behavior if they are concerned about them running away, Bankston said.

"It isn't always the blatant acting out in school or defiant or disrespectful behaviors; it can be very subtle," Bankston said. "Anything that you think goes against that child's normal behavior patterns you need to pay attention to because something is going on."

Linda Nordahl, the chief integration officer at the Zepf Center, said over 200 youth from Toledo and surrounding communities came to the behavioral healthcare resource's Safety Net in 2022.

Safety Net is a shelter through the Zepf Center for any teens ages 12 through 17.

Nordahl said spreading awareness of the resources available to teens, like the Zepf Center, can help prevent tragedy.

"Our fear is that many kids that are on the street fall victim to human trafficking and violence," Nordahl said. "That is one of the reasons that we are out talking to kids going to schools. Our team goes to the library to find youth that maybe just don't want to be at home. Any of those youth are welcome to come to Safety Net."

The goal of the shelter is to be a safe environment and lead the young adults to a successful future.

According to the Family and Youth Services Bureau, more than 1,500,000 children run away from home every year.

Premier Consulting LLC's is at 701 Jefferson Ave and can be reached by phone at 707-391-1752.