2 children die in Canton crash, school district offers counselors to students and staff

Police say the boys who died in the crash were ages 10 and 13.

CANTON, Ohio — Two children have died following a weekend crash in Canton.

It happened around 9:22 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue NW, according to information released by the Canton Police Department early Monday morning.

Police say a Ford F550 had lost control, gone off the roadway and rolled over before striking a tree.

The vehicle had three people inside – including a man and his two boys:

31-year-old Javon Moore: Taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

13-year-old Kayden Compton: Pronounced dead at the scene

10-year-old Braydon Kauffman: Pronounced dead at the scene

Both boys attended Canton City Schools. The district said they are "heartbroken" regarding this situation, providing 3News with the following statement on behalf of Superintendent Jeff Talbert:

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of these students, and especially to our McGregor and STEAMM Academy communities. We have counselors and crisis team members available to students and staff as we support one another during this sad time. We ask the community to please keep the family of the boys in their prayers. Thank you."

Police say the incident remains under investigation, but did not provide any additional details.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist with funeral expenses for Braydon and Kayden. Click here for more information.

Editor's note: Police had previously stated this incident happened in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue SW, but later corrected that information to reflect it happened in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue NW.

