Childhood friend of JoJuan Armour emphasizes the Toledoan's community ties and the importance of his role

Montrice Terry, who runs the Toledo City Park League, has known JoJuan Armour since they were young.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Signing up to reduce gun violence is no small task, but JoJuan Armour did just that.

We met up with one of Armour's friends since childhood to talk about his community ties.

"JoJuan and the Armour family, they was the open door to all the kids in the neighborhood to be a part of the family, when there were family functions and family events," Montrice Terry said.

Terry and JoJuan Armour have been friends since they were teenagers growing up in Toledo. They bonded through their families and through football.

"It says a lot about our city that we will give an opportunity to someone who doesn't have maybe the credentials that the public or society would like, but could impact or influence change," Terry said.

Armour say he is aware of the skepticism he faces as he steps into a role where the goal is to end gun violence.

"For any effective team, you have to reflect the behavior that you expect to see, being one who has had issues and run-ins with the law in the past, I have to continue to model that behavior and I have to continue to inspire that change is possible," Armour said.

Terry, who runs the City Park League, says he's willing to help Armour with the mission to reduce gun violence, since he knows quite a few young athletes in the area.

Armour says he's ready to meet many different groups at the table and see how they can work together.

"Toledo Police Department, we will be meeting with them next week to find out how we can assist them," Armour said.

Armour says the first 90 days of his job will be getting out in the community making more connections. After that, we'll hear a more in-depth plan.

A full interview with Armour will be available on "Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson" this Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11.