TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio daycares can reopen by the end of the month of May, but with strict new guidelines, including reduced numbers of children.

In addition, there will be intensified cleaning and hand-washing practices.

During Thursday afternoon's press conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that daycares can reopen starting May 31.

"Child care is going to look different for children, parents and teachers as long as this Covid-19 is around," DeWine said.

Childcare Adventures in Toledo has been operating under a pandemic license for over ten weeks now. As far as cleaning and social distancing, Director Fatima Abdel Karim said that they've been on top of it.

"Parents are not allowed to come into the building. They are in the corridor where they drop off and retrieve the children. The hand washing of course we've been doing, we have been doing the sanitizing," she said.

But as far as reducing the number of children allowed in each classroom, Abdel Karim said that will be more challenging.

DeWine announced that Pre-K and school age daycare can only have a maximum of 9 kids. Infant and toddler max is 6.

"Nine children in a room where we used to have 14; our payment is not going to be what it was before," said Karim.

Karim said that the state gives them a flat rate based on the number of children that they have. They also receive a pandemic check.

"I don't know for sure if they [families] want to leave us. And then don't forget, I have my old families that are waiting to get back so I won't have room for them. I don't see myself dismissing or kicking out the children that I have now."

Karim said that she will just have to go with the flow as she has been doing, while helping families.

"It's very important for our essential people to have childcare so they can do the things they need to do," she said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also announced more reopenings for Ohio, saying the following may open, based on local guidelines:

Day camps: May 31. Protocols and ratios to be released on Friday.

Bureaus of Motor Vehicles: May 26. Husted urges using online services, however.

Campgrounds: May 21. Campgrounds must meet certain requirements to reopen, Husted said.

Horse racing: May 22 (no spectators)

Gyms and fitness centers: May 26

Noncontact sports leagues: May 26

Public pools: May 26

