Police: 6-year-old in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicle while on bike

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 6-year-old is in the hospital with what police described as "serious, possibly life-threatening injuries", after they were allegedly struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Thursday evening.

According to a Toledo police report, a person was driving eastbound on South Avenue near Champion Street when they allegedly struck a child who was riding a bike. Emergency crews responded to the scene at 7:26 p.m. and transported the victim to the hospital, who sustained serious injuries.

Police closed South Avenue from Champion Street to Lodge for approximately 90 minutes.

