TPD: Child injured during narcotics raid in south Toledo

An aggressive pit bull charged TPD officers during a raid. 3 shotgun rounds were fired at the dog. A pellet ricocheted through a wall and hit a child in the leg.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 9-year-old child was injured during a Knock-and-Announce narcotics raid on the 1000 block of Harding in south Toledo on Thursday.

Toledo police confirmed the incident in a news release.

According to police, just after 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, the Toledo Police SWAT Team was executing a Knock-and-Announce narcotics search warrant. Upon entry, an aggressive pit bull charged officers. An officer fired three rounds from a department-issued shotgun at the dog. One pellet from a shotgun shell ricocheted through a wall and entered the leg of a child on the other side.

Authorities caution the investigation is early and information may change.

Officers immediately called Toledo Fire and Rescue Department and rendered medical aid upon realizing the child was injured. TFRD responded and treated the child on scene, before the child was transported by a private vehicle to an area hospital. The child is expected to recover.

“This is a traumatic incident for everyone involved and we are fully supporting the child and wish him the quickest of recoveries. We will be working closely with the family to provide further assistance as needed," Acting Chief Mike Troendle said in the news release. "We understand the gravity of all officer-involved shootings and the importance of transparency on behalf of the police department. We will be providing updates as they become available.”

The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave according to union contract while an Internal Affairs investigation takes place. The discharge of the officer's shotgun will be presented to the Firearms Review Board.