Police: Child in critical condition after shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was seriously injured after reportedly being shot in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Columbus Division of Police responded to a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Kenmore Road, just west of Joyce Avenue, where they found a child with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

Police did not provide information on a possible suspect. No other injuries were reported.