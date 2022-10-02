x
Police: Child in critical condition after shooting in north Columbus

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is in critical condition, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was seriously injured after reportedly being shot in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Columbus Division of Police responded to a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Kenmore Road, just west of Joyce Avenue, where they found a child with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

Police did not provide information on a possible suspect. No other injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

