Child advocacy groups say guilty verdict in Ronald Stevens trial is a victory for victims

Multiple victims gave emotional testimonies during Stevens' trial. Advocacy groups say it's difficult in most cases for kids to feel comfortable disclosing abuse.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A guilty verdict in the case of Ronald "Donnie" Stevens is a victory for those who support children coming forward during the trial.

A Lucas County jury found Stevens was found guilty of 31 felony charges of rape and other sex crimes involving at least six teenage boys.

Child advocacy groups say it's difficult in most cases for kids to feel comfortable giving their testimony.

But they say it's crucial so that there is justice and the sexual abuse stops.

"Really a victory to be able to have a guilty verdict and it is such an incredibly brave thing to come forward with that survivor story, and to be able to actually get that accountability," said Rachael Gardner, a director of Victim Services Department at the YWCA.

The outcome of Stevens' trial comes after multiple victims came forward to give their emotional testimony.

"Children often don't tell because one they've been coached not to tell. They've been groomed not to tell. They've been threatened not to tell," said Dr. Christie Jenkins, the CEO of the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center.

She says the agency was alarmed to hear of the abuse and perhaps how many other victims could be out there.

"I mean when you think about only about 30% of victims of sexual abuse ever disclose," Jenkins said. "I would say, with certainty, that there are other victims out there who do not feel comfortable at this time coming forward. I'm sure."

They say there is hope that after seeing this guilty verdict, it will give others the courage to say something.

"Having other folks saying 'me too,' having other folks saying 'time's up.' All of that gives power and gives hope and give you know. It helps move things forward for all of us that are working for justice and we're working to end gender-based violence," Gardner said.

They say parents must also play a role when they talk to their children.

"It is absolutely imperative, talking to your child," Jenkins said. "If your child makes a disclosure, do not blow it up. Do not have a fit about it. Be very calm, even though on the inside you're going bananas. Reach out to us."

Because they say no one should have to endure something like this alone.

Both advocacy groups say this type of thing could happen anywhere and to anyone, and there's no safe demographic.

This is why you should stay alert and talk to your kids.

Both groups have the people and resources to help you better navigate these conversations.

You can visit the YWCA website at www.ywcanwo.org or call its 24-hour line at 419-241-7273.

And you can visit the Family & Child Abuse Prevention Center at www.fcapc.org or call an intake person at 419-244-3053 ext: 300.