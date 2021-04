Hiring events are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A pair of Chick-fil-A restaurants in Toledo are looking to hire 100 workers.

Hiring events are set for Thursday and Saturday for the Secor Road and Sylvania Avenue locations. The events will be held at the Secor Road restaurant at 3308 Secor.

Thursday's event is scheduled for 1-3 p.m., and Saturday's for 1-3 p.m. All applicants will be provided an application and interviewed on-site.