Cherry Street Mission served over 500 Thanksgiving dinners

The Cherry Street Mission Ministries and volunteers fed more than 500 people for their event on Thanksgiving Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Most people learn in grade school that sharing is caring. But the volunteers of the Toledo-based Cherry Street Mission Ministries said lesson means more when used in the real world.

62-year-old John Heinl said he started working with the mission because it reminds him of the basic skills learned in childhood.

"This is about me giving and nothing else. It's as simple as that," Heinl said. It's just kind of a good, warm-hearted feeling."

He said he volunteers with a team of typically three to four people, each of whom has "a very simple task of either presenting food or a beverage or dessert if they have that."

While Heinl started volunteering in January, a member of his team, William Peterson, started his volunteer journey on Thanksgiving four years ago.

"I'm looking forward to coming here, helping out, serving the food," Peterson said. "This is special to be allowed to come in here and do this."

Peterson now believes his holiday ritual of volunteering with the Cherry Street Mission has turned into a lifestyle.

But, he said everyone doesn’t have to enjoy meal preparation. And there are at least nine different volunteer opportunities

There are at least 9 different volunteer opportunities including a conversation friend, office help and tutoring.

"Just get in where you fit in and there won't be any problems if you really want to do the volunteer work," Peterson said.



The Cherry Street Mission offers volunteering opportunities year-round, but the next big event for it's hosting is on Thanksgiving Day. The mission is looking for volunteers to feed over 500 people.



Heinl said it may sound overwhelming, but it's actually a great experience.