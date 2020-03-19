TOLEDO, Ohio — Cherry Street Missions Ministries announced it will remain open during the coronavirus pandemic in a statement Thursday afternoon and are in need of volunteers.

The organization is looking for volunteers who are not symptomatic or considered high risk.

Cherry Street also said that advanced purchases in items like soap, bottled water, hand sanitizer etc., "have been a massive hit to the budget of the organization." Monetary support will also help bridge that gap.

"If guests need to go into isolation or quarantine we do not have enough items to go in the bagged meals the guest can eat in bed," the organization added in the statement.

Anyone who is interested in helping Cherry Street from home is encouraged to visit its Amazon Wish List or cherrystreetmission.org for a list of items needed.

The organization said it is following the best practices for guests, staff and volunteers through detection, isolation and containment.

