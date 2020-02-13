TOLEDO, Ohio — Organizers with the Cherry Street Mission are expecting more people ahead of cold weather and predicted snowfall.

The 24/7 organization is in need of waterproof winter gloves and boots, specifically steel toe boots.

Leaders are also asking for extra volunteers to serve meals over the next few days due to the anticipated volume. They have a training session for new volunteers this Saturday for anyone interested in helping out.

"So, we get ready to have a higher than normal population at our meal times. And you can be a resident here, which means you live in one of our shelter houses, or you can be a member of the community," Cherry Street president Ann Ebbert said.

If you want to drop off any donations you can drop them off at the Life Revitalization Center downtown.

