Cherry Street Mission building new outdoor space for guests

TOLEDO, Ohio — The local chapter of a national group that advocates for fitness, fellowship, and faith among men leant a hand on Saturday to beautify the space around the Cherry Street Mission.

F3 Toledo set up tables for people staying at the mission and others to spend time at outside while the weather is nice.

The mission has been looking forward to the project for about 4 years.

Four years ago, a playground that sat next to the building, the former Macomber High School, was torn out.

"We have been dreaming of the day to put some seating areas out here for guests to enjoy. Get out and enjoy the air, get in the sun. It’s taken us four years to make it happen,” said Kurtis Tallman, Vice President of Operations for the Cherry Street Mission.

Guests at Cherry St. Mission are excited about the opportunity to get outside in a nice space and enjoy the weather.

The outdoor space will include tables to sit at as well as sunshades.

The project represents yet another step in updating the building. The mission is currently replacing hundreds of windows at the Cherry Street’s Life Revitalization Center.

F3 Toledo holds workout sessions at the facility two days a week as well as a weekly bible study. The group also helped raise money for the project.

