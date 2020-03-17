TOLEDO, Ohio — As the days go on, more businesses and places have been forced to close or reduce services.

But Cherry Street Mission in downtown Toledo remains open and continues to serve some of the most vulnerable in the community.

"We stay open 365 days a year, so we don't close," CEO Wes Modder said.

Workers at Cherry Street said it's just another Tuesday. The shelter on Monroe Street is still operating as normal with all of its services despite the current health crisis.

"We are complying with local, state and federal authorities on how we have our volunteers come here," Modder said. "How we steward them and just being protective."

Cherry Street President Ann Ebbert stressed they are used to following various health guidelines because they serve the medically compromised and those in greatest need in the community.

"Infection control practices are a part of our everyday life here at Cherry Street," she said.

Ebbert said their group is an essential service just like fire, police and healthcare. The mission is not just a shelter but also offers daily meals, healthcare services, substance abuse programs and even job and vocational training.

She wants people to know they will continue to remain open because the community needs it.

"In times that are a little bit scary, I think we can offer hope to people where they might not find hope otherwise," she said.

The biggest needs for the mission right now are for volunteers and donations. Anyone who is healthy, and not from a high-risk group, is encouraged to come down to the mission if you have time and help serve those who need it the most right now in our community.

