Cherry Street Mission in desperate need of donations

Organizers say they are seeing an 800% increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Cherry Street Mission is in desperate need of donations, as the need for its services has grown.

The shelter is struggling, with a record number of people reaching out for help and less money coming in for support.

"The men’s house... the beds are full or near full. We are setting up temporary cots in what is normally their recreation room," Nikki Morey with Cherry Street Mission said.

Over the past few months, the Cherry Street Mission has had a nearly 800% increase in people who are experiencing homelessness for the first time in their lives.

The organization has tapped into more of its funding than usual this time of year, and have used about 30% more of its finances than expected this month. The mission is serving hundreds of people every day, and now that it’s getting colder out more people are expected to start coming in.

"If it’s below freezing and we’re technically full, we’re still going to figure it out. We’re not going to allow someone to freeze on the sidewalk because there is no bed," Morey said.

Leaders with the mission are asking for monetary donations, and a number of different clothing options they typically see people need:

Shoes: men's size 10 and 10.5

Clothes: XL and XXL sizes for both men and women

Undergarments: for both men and women

Coats: for both men and women