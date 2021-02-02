Cherry Street Mission seeing success despite challenges presented by pandemic

Despite facing major operational challenges, organizers say they have been able to put more residents in permanent homes over the past year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Workers at Cherry Street Mission have been serving some of the most vulnerable people in our community all throughout the pandemic. But organizers say things have had to change due to state regulations.

"Because we are considered congregate housing, we are ordered by the governor that we are not open for the community to come in for a meal," said Nikki Morey with Cherry Street Mission.

Anyone staying with Cherry Street must initially go through a two-week quarantine and those staying inside are under strict distancing rules, especially when eating.

"Once you pick a spot, that's it for the day and that's where you're going to stay," explained Morey, when referring to how they safely serve meals to their guests.

Despite facing major operational challenges, organizers say they have been able to put more residents in permanent homes over the past year. They are finding their guests are more motivated to improve their lives.

"Guests have been more apt to focus on their progression, and we have been rapidly housing people faster than we ever have," said Morey.

Right now, Cherry Street needs any snack foods that can be packed in lunches.