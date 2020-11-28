Cherry Street Mission in need of donations during the holiday season

As the weather starts to turn colder, the Cherry Street Mission says they're in need of material donations for their guests.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Cherry Street Mission is continuing to help those in need during the holiday season despite the challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

And as the weather starts to turn colder, the organization is looking to the community to help lend a hand.

A spokesperson for the Cherry Street Mission says they are looking for gloves, warm clothes and good boots to keep everyone warm when they are outside in the elements.

They are also in need of tissues, cough drops, travel-sized hand sanitizer, travel hand lotion, and mini flashlights.

"Before COVID-19, you would have corporations that would do drives for us or a girl scout troop do a drive for us. Because they're not meeting, we're not getting that abundance from the community," said Communications Director, Nikki Morey.

In addition, the Cherry Street Mission accepts donations of items they can use around the building since that helps free up space in the budget they can then use to help those in need.

It's getting to be time to think about SNOW! When you help supply Cherry Street with needs like salt - it frees up budget money to purchase food and other essentials. #WishListWednesday pic.twitter.com/YId2ZHInfA — Cherry Street (@CherryStMission) November 11, 2020