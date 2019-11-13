TOLEDO, Ohio — There’s a way you can take part in today's World Kindness Day! The Cherry Street Mission needs your help as they prepare for the frigid temperatures and upcoming holiday season.

As the temperatures drop, they always see an increase in guests trying to escape the cold.

Right now, they are looking for a number of items:

water resistant gloves

women’s underwear (XL - 3X)

hats

scarves

tissues

food donations

your time

If you’d like to volunteer for Thanksgiving, you'll need to attend an orientation beforehand. The next orientation is this Saturday from 10-11 a.m. It will be held at the Cherry Street Mission Ministries building on 1501 Monroe Street.

For more information on what they need or how you can help, visit cherrystreetmission.org.

