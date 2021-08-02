Cherry Street Mission expands Hungry for Change campaign

A new transportation bus with wrap-around graphics and new window treatments at Cherry Mission's center are reminding people our community is 'Hungry for Change.'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Cherry Street is not just serving meals but expanding the message that its mission is also about feeding futures. A new transportation bus with wrap-around graphics and new window treatments on the Monroe Street face of the Life Revitalization Center are reminding passersby that our community is Hungry for Change.

Cherry Street has been known throughout northwest Ohio for over 70 years as a steady source of food and shelter for our city’s most vulnerable. But even after a great meal, the guests at Cherry Street Mission Ministries are still hungry.

The campaign features guests, volunteers, and staff.

For guests, many have been reaching and exceeding expectations on their journey out of homelessness.

“The Hungry for Change campaign aims to blur the line between the guests at Cherry Street and all of us in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan,” CEO Ann Ebbert said. “We are all hungry for change, hungry for a career with a living wage, or hungry for a brighter future. We want the community to see those experiencing homelessness as people who are willing to fight for better days ahead and will exceed expectations with some compassion and support to spur them along.”

The community has been an incredible supporter of the mission throughout the years, and Cherry Street hopes that this message will resonate with those living in the surrounding areas and beyond so it can continue to feed the hunger for change in our community through workforce development, mental health support, education and community partnerships.

During the pandemic, Cherry Street has continued to provide food, shelter, security, and more to vulnerable members of our community. Though services are limited to the in-house residents in order to keep the guests safe, the mission has been resolute in its course.

Mental health care, work for development, and social services are all still underway at Cherry Street, providing hope and a future for those who rely on Cherry Street to get through another day.