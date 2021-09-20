Cherry Street mission seeing 400% increase in people seeking assistance

The shelter says 10% of adults are currently COVID-19 positive. Monetary donations can be made online.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Cherry Street Mission saw a 400% increase in new people seeing shelter between May and August.

The shelter says the end of the eviction moratorium, staff overtime, increased expenses, less volunteer help and a rise in people seeking assistance are impacting the kitchen. Cherry Street is providing shelter to 33% more people compared to this time last year.

There is also a rise in COVID-19 cases among the shelter's population. Currently 10% of adults are positive for the virus and are receiving appropriate care while being separated from others.

Cherry Street says it is well stocked on food, soap, bottled water, hand sanitizer and cleaning chemicals. However extraordinary purchases and the increase in people seeking emergency assistance is affecting the budget.