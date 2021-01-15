Cherry Street Mission adapting during ongoing downtown gas leak

A gas leak near 14th Street and Washington Street is causing the nearby shelter to make changes to continue to help people.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A hissing noise and the smell of rotten eggs.

That's the sound and smell around 14th Street and Washington Street in downtown Toledo, the site of a gas leak due to a broken pipe.

Places like Market on the Green opted to close because of that pungent aroma that blanketed the area, but the impact goes beyond the smell.

The Cherry Street Mission had to close its Life Revitalization Center and shift services inside the shelters.

"Anything that would typically go on in our Life Revitalization Center obviously is impacted, so our counseling services with our partner A Renewed Mind are now at the shelters," Cherry Street Mission CEO and President Ann Ebbert said.

That means the kitchen, which so many rely on for meals is closed. They had to order out for pizza and say they have to continue to adapt until things are fixed.

"While this is going on, please don't come and donate with goods, because we get a large volume of people donating things like clothing and winter gear," Ebbert said.

Instead, the Cherry Street Mission is asking for online donations at cherrystreetmission.org/give or by texting the word “CHERRY” to 345-345.