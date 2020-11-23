Cherry Street Mission Ministries aims to feed those hungry for a meal and those hungry for change

Because of the pandemic, many holiday traditions hosted by Cherry Street Mission will be different this year.

With the holidays right around the corner, many people are struggling financially and having a hard time putting food on the table.

"People come to Cherry Street that are hungry for a meal today, but really what they're hungry for is change. They're hungry for change in their life. They're hungry for change in our community and they're hungry for change in their future," said Nikki Morey, Vice President of Development for Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

Cherry Street Mission Ministries in Toledo are like so many others this year, struggling to help feed the hunger in our communities. Morey says the best way to do that is for everyone to come together.

"That's just the way for us to meet the needs of a lot of people in our community, because as a community, that's how we are going to be able to help each other and finally get to an end of COVID," said Morey.

Morey also says due to the increase in demand for help, donations are the number one thing on their Christmas list right now.

"If you're interested in bringing us a turkey or a ham, we're going to eat it. If you're interested in giving us a cash donation we can use it to purchase a pallet full of food," said Morey.

Because of the pandemic many holiday traditions hosted by Cherry Street Mission Ministries will be different this year.

They've teamed up with 12 other organizations to help send canned goods and non-perishable foods to people in the community who need help.

"To take the abundance that we have, and make it possible for people who are on the cusp of poverty, who need a food box, to be able to reach out to those other agencies and get connected with they need," said Morey.