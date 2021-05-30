Whitehouse Cherry Fest Run, benefitting Nature's Nursery, is back for 2021

The run is happening on June 11 from 6-9 p.m. Runners and walkers can participate in a 10K, 5K, and a new Wild 1K option.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The Cherry Fest Run is back in Whitehouse this year. The event will benefit Nature's Nursery and is being hosted by Julie's Fitness Studio.

The run is happening on Friday, June 11 from 6-9 p.m. right in the middle of the Cherry Fest festivities.

Runners can participate in a 10K or 5K run.

Those who want to take a more leisurely pace can walk in the 5K and new Wild 1K Family Walk.

There will also be a 1K fun run for kids.

The Wild 1K will take participants on a course with four animal education animal "ambassadors", where walkers will be able to learn about wildlife and the types of things Nature's Nursury.

"We designed the wild 1K, thinking it would be mostly kids that were interested, but we've gotten a lot of adults that are interested as well. And entire families. It's going to be a very easy path to maneuver, so we've gotten families with strollers," said Allison Schroeder, Executive Director at Nature's Nursery. "We do ask that nobody brings any pets for obvious reasons. They don't always mesh well with our education ambassadors."

Courses for the runs and walks will wind through the Blue Creek Conservation Area and Nona France Park and through Whitehouse's scenic farm country before finishing in downtown Whitehouse.

Registrations for the Wild 1K and 1K fun run for kids are $7.

Registrations for the 10K run and 5K run/walk are $30.

The proceeds from the race benefit Natures Nursery. There is still time to sign-up, click here to register and for additional information about the race.

The Whitehouse Cherry Fest itself, sponsored by the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce, will take place from Thursday, June 10 to Saturday, June 12.

Admission to the Cherry Fest is free.