Cherry Fest Run returns with Whitehouse festival this year

The Friday run brings out competitive athletes as well as families and casual runners. It benefits the Nature's Nursery wildlife rehab nonprofit.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Get ready to lace up your running shoes because the sixth annual Julie’s Fitness Studio Cherry Fest Run is back again this year.

The event again welcomes all runners and walkers and has some added fun to make it a little more wild! The run will take place on Friday June 10th and offers traditional competitive race options as well as a kids fun run and the chance to meet some of the Nature’s Nursery animals.

The Cherry Fest Run has been part of the annual Whitehouse Cherry Fest for the last six years.

"The Cherry Fest Run has always brought out the best competitive runners in the community as well as children, adults and families who just want to walk the route for exercise and camaraderie” said Julie Westenfelder, owner of Julie’s Fitness Studio.

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the Kid’s 1K. To sign up for the race you can click here.

The Whitehouse Cherry Fest will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The free event will feature amusement rides, games, live music, a beer garden, a cherry-pie-eating contest, fireworks and more.

Nature's Nursery, which benefits from the race, is a Whitehouse-based wildlife rehabilitation nonprofit. The organization will have some of its ambassador animals at Friday's race for participants to meet.

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!