Multiple fire departments assisted at the scene.

MADISON, Ohio — Flames filled the night sky in Lake County as firefighters battled an overnight blaze on Edwards Street in Madison Village.

Video from the fire posted on Twitter by Steve Harvey (watch multiple clips below) shows a fireball erupting at the scene.

There were no evacuations, but people were being asked to avoid the area.

Madison Fire Chief Tod Baker says the building that caught fire housed dry materials, meaning no chemicals were burned in the incident.

“Because of the size of the fire, water supply was one of the challenges," Baker tells 3News. "Big building, big fire requires big water, so that was a challenge. The location was also a challenge. There’s one narrow entrance in and one narrow entrance out. The biggest challenge was trying to protect the tank farms that are here that store chemicals.”

No injuries were reported.

Several fire departments assisted at the scene after the blaze broke out before 10 p.m. Monday. The flames have since been extinguished.

More from the Chemmasters fire in Madison Village, Ohio pic.twitter.com/6UceWLbO41 — Dealer Shock (@iWoz05) August 16, 2022

No additional details were immediately available, but stay with 3News as we will update this story once more information is released. 3News' Austin Love is at the scene and will be providing updates all morning on GO! from 5-7 a.m.

LIVE this morning in Madison Village as fire crews remain on scene at ChemMasters. This after a massive fire destroyed a building over night. I have details this morning on @wkyc pic.twitter.com/Sv6WkDDVOe — Austin Love (@AustinLoveTV) August 16, 2022

