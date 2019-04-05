BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Law enforcement in in the Wood County area announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held Saturday starting at 9 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m. located on Wooster Street in Bowling Green.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint is being held to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

Anyone who plans to drink alcohol, should have a designated driver or make other travel arrangements before they begin drinking.

Law enforcement advises that lives "should not be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to call #667 if you suspect a drunk driver on the road.