Check out the Oregon Haunted History Tour and scavenger hunt this Halloween season

If you complete the scavenger hunt, you could be eligible to win one of the great Oregon local business prizes available!

OREGON, Ohio — Even though we're in the middle of a pandemic, there are still things to do and enjoy this Halloween season.

The Oregon Haunted History Tour is one of them!

The Oregon Rec and the Oregon Jerusalem Historical Society has partnered up to bring the Oregon community the family-friendly historical event through the month of October.

The free interactive driving tour, featuring Ghost Towns and Graveyards, is a free ten-destination event that runs from now until Oct. 28.

After the ten stops on your spooky scavenger hunt, enjoy a sweet reward on Oct. 31 with costumes and goodie bags at the Brandville School Museum Complex!

But that's not all the fun - if you're able to figure out all ten scavenger hunt clues while timing yourself and take a picture of yourself at all ten locations with your start and end time, you're eligible to win some of the $1,000 worth of local Oregon small business prizes!

Some of the great prizes available include two Sundance Drive-in tickets, a mani/pedi, a one-hour massage and more!

Visit the Oregon Haunted History Tour on Facebook for more prize information.

Just post your pictures to Facebook and tag @Orec and @OJHS or email svriezelaar@oregonohio.org to be eligible to win. You can do the scavenger hunt anytime until Oct. 28.

A Facebook Live drawing for the raffle prizes will take place on Oct. 31, and prizes will be mailed to the winners. You must be registered to win.

If you're a business looking to donate a raffle prize, you have until Oct. 28 to do so. However, organizers prefer you get your donation in by Oct. 15.