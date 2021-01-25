Honoring Officer Stalker | Check Officer Stalker funeral route set for Tuesday

If you want to show your support, you can begin to line the route at noon. Road closures will begin at 6 a.m. and continue into late afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department released the procession route for fallen Officer Brandon Stalker who died in the line of duty last Wednesday.

Police say road closures will begin early on Tuesday, around 6 a.m. and will continue into late afternoon. Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays and detours. The department is thanking residents for their understanding in advance.

The funeral to honor Officer Stalker will be on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at Savage Arena. It will be open to the Stalker family, friends and law enforcement only.

If you want to show your support, you can begin to line the route at noon:

The funeral procession will end at Toledo Memorial Park, 6283 Monroe St., for private services.

Officer Stalker, 24, died after being struck in the head by a bullet while on perimeter duty during a standoff with the suspect on Monday. He leaves behind a fiancee and two children - a 7-year-old daughter and an infant son.

Officer Stalker's obituary was published Thursday and shared by TPD: