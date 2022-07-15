Charter review board member explains proposal to extend Toledo mayor term limit; city council members react

Charter Review Board member Mike Beazley says it's all about giving voters more democracy. Some council members say it will bog down the process.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new proposal from Toledo's charter review board could give the mayor a third, four-year term and WTOL 11 sat down with one of the people who wrote it.

Maumee, Perrysburg, Cleveland, Columbus: what do they all have in common? Toledo charter review board member Mike Beazely says they're all cities with no term limits for their mayors and he believes they're better for it.



"The benefit behind having no term limits is that it recognizes the role of democracy. That it's up to the people to decide who their elected officials are," Beazley said.



Beazely says the city charter is designed to be a living document, so if members see ideas that work in other areas, they can propose for it to be re-written.

But Beazely says the board couldn't agree on getting rid of term limits completely, which is why they proposed a new three-term limit Thursday.

Now, the idea falls into the hands of city council members, who can approve or reject it to be on the ballot for voters later this year.

"As I said when I talked to the city council a few weeks ago, we're not going to advocate for anything, that's up to the council. That's the council's job to put it on or do nothing," Beazley said.



But some council members are already saying they won't support the idea. Councilwoman Katie Moline made clear she would not support a change, calling it "one of the most self-interested acts of this administration."

Beazley is current Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's grant finder.

"Charters should stand the test of time. They should not be changed for one person. That's what I believe is happening," Moline said Thursday. "Extending one's own term limits with your political allies I don't think is where operating in a fair space when it comes to the city of Toledo."

Councilwoman Cerssandra McPherson echoed Moline's disapproval.



"I think we need to continue to bring in younger, stop recycling and that's the purpose of terms: to give others an opportunity," McPherson said.



However, not all council members are ready to turn down the proposal.

Councilwoman Tiffany Preston Whitman says she's still weighing her options and sees how it could provide some benefits, but she's not certain it's the best option, saying she'd like to see a consistent city administrator.



Councilman George Sarrantou said he plans to leave the decision in the hands of voters.



A date has not yet been determined on when council will vote on the proposal.