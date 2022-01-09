Area high school students hopeful to donate most cans in 2022 Pack a Pickup

Students gathered in front of Genoa High School on Thursday to take thousands of pounds worth of cans out of a pickup truck and donate them to the SeaGate Food Bank.

GENOA, Ohio — Students gathered in front of Genoa High School on Thursday to take thousands of pounds worth of cans out of a pickup truck and donate them to the SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio.

The charitable event is part of Charlie’s Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Pack a Pickup event, which sees nine area high schools gather as many canned goods as possible for a chance to win $500 dollars for their athletic program.

Genoa High School is the second school the event has hosted this season, after Wauseon High School last week. Charlie’s Sales Manager, Adam Drake, said that Wauseon raised a total of 4,113 pounds of canned goods during their drive. As the tires sagged on the pack-a-pickup truck, he suggested that Genoa might have raised even more.

All of the canned goods are donated to the zip code of the respective high school.

Napoleon High School will get a visit from the Pack a Pickup truck next week on Sept. 5.

Drake said the event has been happening for five or six years. He said the competition has been good so far and thinks Pack a Pickup will see a good year in 2022.