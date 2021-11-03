Bill introduced to name Route 20 bypass around Fremont "Charles Woodson Way"

A bill introduced in the Ohio legislature, sponsored by State Representative Gary Click, would name the Route 20 bypass around the city after the football great.

FREMONT, Ohio — The city of Fremont wants to honor one of its best known native sons.

State Representative Gary Click has submitted legislation that would name the Route 20 bypass around Fremont as "Charles Woodson Way".

On Wednesday, a delegation from Fremont travelled to Columbus for the announcement; it included Mayor Danny Sanchez, FCS superintendent Jon Detwiler, and members of the Fremont High School Little Giants football team.

The press conference was streamed online and is available to watch here.

Woodson played football for the Little Giants in the 1990s before playing at the University of Michigan, where he won the Heisman Trophy, and eventually, the NFL, where he won a Super Bowl.

Mayor Sanchez reminisced on watching Woodson play while he was in elementary school, and how he was an inspiration to him and many other Fremont natives growing up.

“It is a great honor to be the mayor of the city of Fremont, Ohio when recognizing a local hero like Charles Woodson,” said Sanchez. “I was that 12-year old kid in Fremont that Charles made a direct impact on by his choices, not only on the field, but most importantly, off the field. Charles Woodson is the example of perseverance!”

Woodson recently received word that Woodson will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame later this year.

“Inspiring the next generation to exceed expectations is one of the most significant things our generation can do to ensure success for generations to come,” said State Rep. Click. “We have a role model from Fremont who has been that inspiration for a generation past and this road designation ensures that Charles Woodson will continue to be that inspiration for generations to come.”

Mayor Sanchez agreed.

"Every time any young person, including myself or many others, drives over that route 20 bypass in your home town of Fremont Ohio, we will all continuously be reminded of who Charles Woodson is, and what he has accomplished," said Sanchez