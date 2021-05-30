A new chief of police is in Waterville, OH

Waterville Township Trustees have appointed Charles E. Humes Jr. as the next Chief of Police

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Bringing on a new chief to help keep the town safe. The Waterville Township Trustees have appointed Charles E. Humes Jr and their new Chief of Police.

Charles E. Humes Jr. is a 37-year law enforcement veteran. He has also a seasoned author with works found in various industry journals and publications. In addition to his career and published works, Humes is an international-level law enforcement trainer.