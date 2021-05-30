A new chief of police is in Waterville, OH

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Bringing on a new chief to help keep the town safe. The Waterville Township Trustees have appointed Charles E. Humes Jr and their new Chief of Police.
Charles E. Humes Jr. is a 37-year law enforcement veteran. He has also a seasoned author with works found in various industry journals and publications. In addition to his career and published works, Humes is an international-level law enforcement trainer.
The public is invited to the swearing-in ceremony at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, 6710 Providence Street Whitehouse, OH. In the case of inclement weather the ceremony will be moved to Cycle Werks located on 6760 Providence Street, Whitehouse, OH.