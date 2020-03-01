SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sure, local charities need and very much appreciate your help and donations during the holiday season.

But there are people in need in our area all year long, which means so are your donations.

November and December are the months where many people focus their charitable efforts.

Once the holidays are over, however, the donations and volunteers tend to die down.

But local charities like Sylvania Area Family Services need your support all year round.

”Food insecurities still continue throughout the entire year and they affect so many people. We have 7,000 individuals walk through our doors annually and the need is great. We greatly appreciate any support the community can give us all throughout the year,” explains Mary Hellen Darah of Sylvania Area Family Services.

The food pantry at Sylvania Area Family Services is in need of hygiene products and nonperishable items.

If you are interested in helping, you can drop off these products at their location on 5440 Marshall Road.

You can also call your local charity and ask what donations they need. If you aren’t in a position to be able to donate, volunteering your time can be just as valuable.