Charges filed against man accused in the shooting death of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek

Anthony Butler Jr. was charged in the Lyndhurst Municipal Court with Fleeing, Receiving Stolen Property, and numerous traffic-related charges.

CLEVELAND — On Saturday evening, charges were filed against one of the two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland Division of Police officer.

According to officials, officers with the Richmond Heights Police Department took over a pursuit involving Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek's vehicle, which had been taken following an aggravated robbery on Rocky River Drive earlier that day.

Police were led to the Riviera Apartments in Euclid where the officer's vehicle, driven by Anthony Butler Jr., crashed into a fence. The suspect was taken into the custody of Richmond Heights officers without incident.

Butler Jr. has been charged with Fleeing, Receiving Stolen Property, as well as "numerous traffic-related charges." The suspect's bond was set at $5,000,000 today by Lyndhurst Municipal Judge Dominic Coletta.

"The hearts and prayers of our agency go out to the Cleveland Police Officer’s family and loved ones as well as the entire Cleveland Division of Police on this tragic loss," said Richmond Heights officials in a statement.

Another suspect is currently in police custody but charges have not been announced.

Officer Shane Bartek was just 25-years-old and was a two-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Police.