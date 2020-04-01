Northwest Ohio is no stranger to orange barrels and this coming year will be no exception.

But there are a couple projects set to be complete this year that will make your commute a little easier; one being Waterville bridge.

"We are anticipating to getting traffic onto the new bridge sometime within the next month, to have traffic back onto that new bridge will be huge for that area," said Rebecca Dangelo, a spokesperson for ODOT district 2.

There is also good news for drivers who take the Anthony Wayne Trail: All lanes to and from downtown will open back up late in the summer. The High Level Bridge project will also wrap up around the same time.

"Getting that opened by the end of summer is going to really help alleviate traffic on the trail," said Dangelo.

As for projects starting in 2020, there are two bridge projects that will begin in Elmore and Napoleon.

The State Route 51 bridge into Elmore will be closed for six months starting sometime in February.

Construction for a new bridge in Napoleon will also start late spring, that will connect State Route 110 to Industrial Drive. That will take a total of two years.

So what about I-75? The $350-million-mega project will continue through 2020 with no major completions in sight.

"Later this summer we are going to shift our focus of the northern project, and they will affect the downtown ramps to and from the trail," said Dangelo.

That involves two year closures of the ramps from the trail to I-75 in both directions. The Ohio Department of Transportation realizes this is a huge impact on drivers, but also said it's very necessary.

"As we get through and get closer to that we will have firmer dates we will definitely be out in front of that, but that is coming up and it's going to be a huge impact to the Toledo area," said Dangelo.

And come spring, the Dorr Street interchange project will also begin on I-475, which will restrict lanes between Airport Highway and Central Avenue.

"Just as we go into this construction season we're going to have major impacts on both of our interstates in the Toledo area, so just make sure people are giving themselves time," said Dangelo.

As of right now, the I-75 and I-475 project do not have set completion dates.

