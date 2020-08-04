MAUMEE, Ohio — Dan Wakeman, the president and CEO of St. Luke's Hospital announced his plan for retirement Wednesday.

Wakeman, who has been with the hospital for 12 years said that he will retire on May 31.

“Dan has been working with the Board on his retirement plan for the last year. We will be forever grateful to Dan for his exemplary leadership, especially as the hospital faced its triumphs and challenges throughout his tenure,” said Bill Carroll, Chairman, St. Luke’s Hospital Board of Trustees. “We thank Dan for his dedicated service and wish nothing but the best for him as he looks forward to spending more time with his family."

Wakeman has had over 30 years of experience in health care,.

Carroll believes Wakeman has positively positioned St. Luke’s Hospital to continue to provide health care in the community.

St. Luke’s is in Maumee, Ohio and was established in 1906.

RELATED: St. Luke's Hospital prohibits visitors amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: St. Luke's Hospital assesses future, hires strategic firm