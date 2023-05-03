Norfolk Southern, TFRD respond to railroad overpass after 'concrete debris' falls into roadway Tuesday

Police shut down the roadway for approximately three hours.

Toledo police responded to Fearing Boulevard in central Toledo Tuesday after several people reported "concrete debris" falling from a railroad overpass and into the roadway.

According to a police report, crews shut down the roadway on Fearing Boulevard from Hill Avenue to Buckingham Street with barricades at approximately 2:30 p.m.. The closure lasted approximately three hours, during which Norfolk Southern and Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and reportedly assessed the overpass.

Crews cleared the debris and reopened the roadway at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Police did not name the cause of the falling concrete but said there were no injuries reported.

