TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire crews fought to quickly extinguish a duplex fire in central Toledo early Monday morning.

The flames broke out shortly after 3 a.m. on Dorr and Parkside.

When firefighters arrived on scene, thick smoke was coming from the second story of the building. Officials said crews had to force entry into the home.

Two families live in the duplex, but nobody was home at the time of the fire.