Nebraska Avenue I-75 overpass in central Toledo to reopen Monday

ODOT officials said completion of the overpass marks the beginning of the end for their I-75 reconstruction project, but there's still more work to do.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two years ago, the overpass connecting South Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard was in dire need of an upgrade due to serious deterioration, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Construction crews are now applying the finishing touches and will reopen it on Monday afternoon. While it will be a relief for local drivers, Project Engineer Kyle Ruedel said it's only a small part of the much larger I-75 reconstruction.

"What we've been doing over the last four years has been the increasing the width and number of lanes, and increasing the capacity and safety of the project with some ramp realignments," Ruedel said.

The $160 million dollar project has an end in sight after four years of orange barrels. Ruedel said everything north of the Nebraska Overpass will be done in September.

But the work south of the Nebraska overpass, which includes the DiSalle bridge project and I-75 construction heading into Wood County, will take at least another year, ODOT engineer Brian French said.

"The southbound bridge obviously is done, the northbound bridge is half done, and we're just now finishing up moving the causeway in the river," French said.

He expects the DiSalle bridge to be finished by the spring of 2023 and the construction on I-75 to be finished by the fall of 2023.

Increased capacity on the roadways will be beneficial for all drivers, Ruedel said.

"By increasing the capacity, we're able to decrease those backups, so goods and services and people are able to flow freely where they're going to work, or where they're going home, or where they're going through Ohio on vacations," said Ruedel.