Central Toledo House in flames on Sunday morning

House catches fire for the second time in one weekend according to Toledo Fire Department

TOLEDO, Ohio — A vacant house on the 700 block of Vance St in central Toledo caught on fire for the second time over the weekend.

According to Toledo Fire Department, a vacant house on the 700 block of Vance St. The fire crew took a defensive approach to contain the fire and did not send anyone in the structure initially.

Although nearby trees and bushes were impacted by the massive flames no damage was found in surrounding neighborhood structures nor was anyone hurt.