Central Toledo home heavily damaged in fire

The family who lives there was not home at the time of the fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in central Toledo early Thursday morning.

The call for the fire came in around 2:12 a.m. in the 1500 block of Buckingham.

Crews arrived to the scene to find smoke pouring out of the home. Officials believe the fire started on the second floor and was burning for a while before they arrived.

The fire eventually burned through a portion of the roof and heavily damaged the home.