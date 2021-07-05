Detroit Avenue closed in central Toledo; heavy police and fire presence in area

Detroit Ave. is closed between Delaware and Lawrence avenues. A perimeter has been set up and crews are at multiple area hospitals, according to the sheriff's office

TOLEDO, Ohio — A portion of central Toledo is closed off, with heavy police and fire presence in the area early Monday morning.

Detroit Avenue is closed to all traffic between Delaware and Lawrence avenues. The area should be avoided.

Our WTOL 11 team on the scene reports a large presence of police and fire crews from several agencies, including the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, Toledo police and Toledo fire.

Some crews from the sheriff's office were dispatched to assist with perimeter and blocking the scene while others were sent to multiple hospitals, according to a sergeant with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office around 1:40 a.m.

Dispatchers were unable to confirm the cause of the scene or what may have happened at this time.

Around 12:22 a.m., TFRD dispatch confirmed crews were heading to an assault reported in the area. TPD also confirmed a ShotSpotter report in the vicinity. Authorities have not said if these two incidents are related.