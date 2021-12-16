Central Ohio educators, law enforcement aware of viral TikTok post threatening school shootings, bombing

The viral TikToks warn of shooting or bombing threats against schools across the country. So far, no reported threats have been deemed credible.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A viral TikTok challenge intending to shut down schools nationwide on Friday with threats of bombings or shootings has some educators across the country concerned.

Schools in states such as Arizona, Connecticut and Illinois have strengthened security measures because of the threats, although the Associated Press reports no law enforcement agencies have found the threats to be credible.

10TV has reached out to several school districts in central Ohio, asking whether they are aware of any threats and if they are, what measures are being done to address the issue.

Columbus City Schools sent a letter to parents saying they are aware of the post. The district said it does not believe the threat is credible, but they are monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.

"This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff," the letter says.

The Olentangy Local School District also sent a letter to parents saying its aware of the TikTok challenge and said it is aware of any threats on a local level.

"We will continue to monitor the situation. As always, we remind residents to call local law enforcement anytime they see something suspicious – see something say something," the letter says.

Hilliard City Schools also alerted families it's aware of the trend and they are monitoring it closely, but have not found any threat to be credible.

The Delaware and Licking County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they are aware and they are monitoring the trend.