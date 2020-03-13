TOLEDO, Ohio — Central Catholic High School was on a "soft" lockdown on Friday, according to the school.

The school released this statement regarding the lockdown:

"This morning, Central Catholic High School received a report of a disturbance in the neighborhood west of St. Vincent Medical Center. out of an abundance of caution, we immediately went into lockdown, which lasted approximately 25 minutes. After communicating with the Toledo Police Department, we were informed that there was no danger to anyone at Central Catholic, and we were given the go ahead to resume normal activities."