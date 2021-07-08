Center of Hope programs aim to fill in the gaps in learning, provide enrichment in Sylvania

The ELEVATE program offers enrichment activities, after-school programming, and services that will help them fill the gaps in learning.

There’s a new program benefiting kids in our area that aims, in part, to stop the summer slide of knowledge lost. Center of Hope provides an initiative called ELEVATE for children in the community and for the first time, the program is being extended into Sylvania.

This program offers enrichment activities, after-school programming, and services that will help students fill the gaps in learning.

ELEVATE stands for Engage, Learn, Empower, Volunteer, Achieve, Teach and Enrich. The program has served students in grades K-6 who attend Old West End, Martin Luther King, and Robinson Elementary Schools and now also serves Sylvania students, after a need for academic enrichment was identified there.

On Thursday at Sylvania Area Family Services on Marshall Road, students danced and made Whoopee Pies, along with other educational activities.

Personnel with Center of Hope say this will benefit the kids' futures.

“We’ve gone into schools and quadrupled the number of students reading at grade level, so we close achievement gaps everywhere we go,” said Tracee Perryman CEO of Center of Hope Family Services Inc.