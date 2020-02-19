TOLEDO, Ohio — You can now apply to become a census worker.

In order to be considered, you must be able to speak, read, and write in English. Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.

Jobs for the 2020 Census offer competitive wages that are paid weekly. Paid training is included.

Jobs include census takers, census field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisor.

