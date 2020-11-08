Census takers to start visiting non-responding Ohio households Tuesday

Households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online or by phone by calling 844-330-2020.

OHIO, USA — Ohio households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census, may expect a visit from census takers to follow up with them starting Tuesday.

According to the US Department of Commerce, the self-response rate is 67.6% with 52.2% of those responses filed through the internet.

Households still can respond however by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online here or by phone by calling 844-330-2020.

When responding online or by phone, householders will find that they can communicate in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more.

Census takers will be easy to identify by a valid government ID badge that should include their picture, a US Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.

To further confirm a census taker’s ID you can also call the Philadelphia regional census center at 267-780-2600 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

Census takers are hired within local communities. All of them speak English and many are bilingual.

If no one is home when the Census taker visits, a notice of their visit will be left with more information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.

People are encouraged to cooperate so that the statistics collected from the Census can help determine the number of seats each state holds in the US House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years