Celebrating light in this dark year on Diwali

With the pandemic affecting so many lives in the community the Hindu priest of the temple says he will pray on this holiday for all humanity.

People of the Hindu faith are coming together this weekend to celebrate Diwali, known as the festival of lights.

"And on the day when Lord Rahma returns, his subjects welcomed their beloved king by lighting the lights and therefore it's very important for us," said Anantkumar Dixit - Hindu priest at the Hindu Temple of Toledo in Sylvania.

Diwali is a five day festival and one of the most important holidays of the Hindu faith.

And it's more than just lights, Diwali is a traditional celebration of togetherness.

"My daughter and son and my son-in-law and my daughter-in-law are visiting. Also, my friend is visiting. So my house is full at this time," said Abha Sinha - president of the executive committee 2020 at the temple.

And of course, there is food.

"Since the morning of course, cooking I was cooking all the traditional foods," said Sinha.

The Hindu Temple of Toledo usually sees hundreds of families coming together to celebrate the holiday. But due to the pandemic, things will look a little different this year.

"We have stopped the congregation for the safety and welfare of our devotees and trying to provide them this experience online so they can continue to pray," said Atul Agnihotri, chairman.

With the pandemic affecting so many lives in the community the Hindu priest of the temple says he will pray on this holiday for all humanity.

"During this celebration, we are praying for the hope that we can find the solution and eradicate this pandemic and our humanity can restore the daily activities and what they used to do before," said Dixit.